Try 1 month for $3

Gene L. DeWeese — 1 p.m. at Nisland Independent Community Church

Leo L. Erhart — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Vance E. Gillies — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Henry Good Buffalo Jr. — 10 a.m. at Mother Butler Center in Rapid City

Paul J. Kern — 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Lake Andes

William L. Koenen — 10 a.m. at Porcupine School Gym

Eric Poor Thunder — 2 p.m. at LaCreek CAP Office in Martin

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Nov. 19
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments