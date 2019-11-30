{{featured_button_text}}

June C. Baker — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

James Blaeser Sr. — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jeanne K. Taylor — 1 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City (cancelled)

Ruth Whiting — 11 a.m. at Fr. Pauly Hall in Porcupine

*subject to change do to inclement weather

