Services for Oct. 1
Services for Oct. 1

Alicia M. Albers — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at New Underwood Community Center

Anthony R. Baker — 1:30 p.m. at Parkview E. Free Church in Rapid City

Steven E. Bowser — 2 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City

Charles 'Chuck' J. Hofman — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Robert M. Letner — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Cheryl A. Ruggeri — 5-7 p.m. at Best Western Ramkota Conference Center in Rapid City

