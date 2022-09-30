 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Oct. 1

  • 0

Molly Anne Benkert — 10 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church in Rapid City

Gloria C. French — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Braden Dean Gilchrist — 11 a.m. at Kadoka City Auditorium in Kadoka

Josh E. Hauk — 2-5 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Rosina Hilgemann — 11 a.m. at Freedom Motorcycle Church in Rapid City

Daun Whetsel — 10:30 a.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News