Services for Oct. 1

Molly Anne Benkert — 10 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church in Rapid City
Gloria C. French — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip
Braden Dean Gilchrist — 11 a.m. at Kadoka City Auditorium in Kadoka
Josh E. Hauk — 2-5 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Rosina Hilgemann — 11 a.m. at Freedom Motorcycle Church in Rapid City
Daun Whetsel — 10:30 a.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell
