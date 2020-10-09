 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 10
Shirley M. Dillman — 1:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic in McIntosh

Cheryl Pederson — 1 p.m. at the Winner City Cemetery

Keanan 'Butch' Pickett — 2 p.m. at St. Phillip's Episcopal Cemetery near Manderson

Bessie Woman Dress — 2 p.m. at St. Phillip's Episcopal Cemetery near Manderson

