Services for Oct. 12
Sophie Barnes — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Aubree Gail Cameron — 4:30 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Thomas O. Gibson — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Gregory McFarland — 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Maxine H. Schmidt — 1 p.m. at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont

Glen E. Wilson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

