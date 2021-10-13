 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Oct. 14
0 entries

Services for Oct. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Goldie Haase — 11 a.m. MT at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, N.D.

Deborah Honey — 2-4 p.m. in the Bear Butte Room at the Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City

Bobbie Jacobs — 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre

Toni R. Schmidt — 1 p.m. at Destiny Foursquare Church in Rapid City

Anna L. Steinmeyer — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News