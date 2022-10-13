 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 14

Jack James Freeman — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kathleen Gibbs — 10 a.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City

Moriah Nathan Kyyitan — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Patricia L. Maxwell — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

William (Bill) J. Texel — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

