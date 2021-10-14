 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 15
Services for Oct. 15

Lucille Gabert — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Colleen M. Hauge — 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Michael Jay Kelly — 4-7 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Loren D. Lyndoe — 10 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church in Custer

James R. Swenson — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Herman J. Venekamp — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Charles Volin — 1:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Theresa A. Wood — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

