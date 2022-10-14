Services for Oct. 15

Shirley Ann Bale — 1 p.m. at New Underwood High School gymnasium in New Underwood

Gladys M. Clemetson (nee Deneke) — 1 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church in Hill City

Ryan Travis Cushman — 1 p.m. at Hotel Alex Johnson (Ballroom) in Rapid City

William "Wild Bill" Clarence Hillman — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ the King Parish Hall in Porcupine

Dr. Pamela Lester — 1 p.m. at Deadwood Visitor Center in Deadwood

Robert McIlravy — 10:30 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Peter Patino Jr. — noon to 2 p.m. at Hideaway Diner in Whitewood

Marilyn Marie Paverud — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Ronnie Sammons — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland

Roseanne Tridle — 8:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

DeElda L. Williams — 10 a.m. at Fairburn Cemetery in Fairburn