Services for Oct. 15

Shirley Ann Bale — 1 p.m. at New Underwood High School gymnasium in New Underwood
Gladys M. Clemetson (nee Deneke) — 1 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church in Hill City
Ryan Travis Cushman — 1 p.m. at Hotel Alex Johnson (Ballroom) in Rapid City
William "Wild Bill" Clarence Hillman — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ the King Parish Hall in Porcupine
Dr. Pamela Lester — 1 p.m. at Deadwood Visitor Center in Deadwood
Robert McIlravy — 10:30 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Peter Patino Jr. — noon to 2 p.m. at Hideaway Diner in Whitewood
Marilyn Marie Paverud — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Ronnie Sammons — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland
Roseanne Tridle — 8:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
DeElda L. Williams — 10 a.m. at Fairburn Cemetery in Fairburn
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.