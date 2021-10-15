Services for Oct. 16

Thomas S. Arrington — livestreamed at 2 p.m. from Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola, Indiana (https://www.cruzfamilyfh.com/listings)
Ted M. Bryant — 11 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church in Custer
Jamie 'Jay' L. Combs — 11 a.m. at The Heights Church in Prescott, Ariz.
Warren D. Guenin — 10 a.m. at Berea Lutheran Church, 12 miles South of Oshkosh, Neb., on Hwy. 27 Rapid City
Ruth Ann Johnson-Wittmuss — 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City
Tommy Jones — 2-5 p.m. at Midland Food & Fuel in Midland
Dr. L.M. Magruder — 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Nevada, Mo.
JoAnn 'Jo' Peterson — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Gordon Wicks — 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City
