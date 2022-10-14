 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 17

Marshall Burgess — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Rick Dennis — 11 a.m. at Belvidere Community Church in Belvidere

Terry M. Frease — 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Gary Keith Wasson — 6 p.m. at Moose Lodge in Rapid City

