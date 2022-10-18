 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 19

Mary Lou Marsh — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Robert "Bob" Christy Parker — 11:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Jacquelyn Mary Knight Stevanus — 3 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

