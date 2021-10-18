 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Oct. 19
0 entries

Services for Oct. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Buck Carrico — 10 a.m. at Belvidere Community Cemetery in Belvidere

Arlene F. Moll — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

William L. Severns — 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish

Rick Waldo — 10:30 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, Mont.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News