Services for Oct. 2
Services for Oct. 2

Wilma Ann Kurylas — 2 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Joe 'Casey' Larsh Jr. — 3 p.m. at Eagles Club in Rapid City

Harley F. Taylor — 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Loren C. Weston — 4 p.m. at Porcupine Presbyterian Cemetery

