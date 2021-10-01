 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 2
I.J. Carey — 1-4 p.m. at The Depot, 210 S. Main St. in Mitchell 

Vincent A. Finkhouse III — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City 

Ardy Jacquot — 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin 

Louis 'Louie' C. Mansfield Jr. — 10 a.m. at St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Charles W. Pearson —3 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium 

