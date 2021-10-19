 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 20
Vonda McCarty-Zebroski — 1 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Jennifer E. Schlacht — 2 p.m. at Fountain Springs Church Eastside in Rapid City

Alberta 'Bert' Schneider — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Doris Walters — 10:30 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Philip

LeRoy Williams — 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

