Services for Oct. 21

J. Marilyn Gronlund — 1 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Dennis G. Hettich Sr. — 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Karen Rae Knapp — 1 p.m. at Custer Cemetery in Custer

Janece Rieman — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

James C. Walton Jr. — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

