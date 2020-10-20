 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 21
Nellie I. Goodell — 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Donald 'Turk' Peterka — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Leonard B. Weimer — 2 p.m. at Hotel Alex Johnson ballroom in Rapid City

