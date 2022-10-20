 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 21

Sherie Lee Brost — 10 a.m. at Landmark Community Church in Rapid City

Pam Knoll — 1 p.m. at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Major Jean Rowland — 10 a.m. at Salvation Army Corps Church in Rapid City

Richard "Dick" Thomas — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kala Javon Watts — 5:30-8 p.m. at Studio 621 in Spearfish

