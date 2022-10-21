 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 22

Paige S. Croff — 11 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Robert "Bob" Marrington — 11 a.m. at Midland Cemetery in Midland

Karen Meyer — 10 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Julie Zoe Muffat — 11:30 a.m. at Kok Funeral Home in Cottage Grove, Minn.

