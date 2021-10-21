 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 22

Joyce M. Kirk — 1 p.m. at Mountain View-Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Pete Krush — 11 a.m. at Belle Fourche Recreation Center in Belle Fourche

Daniel M. Oliver Sr. — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Janece Rieman — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Parker D. Roose — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

