Services for Oct. 23
Services for Oct. 23

Beverly J. Beringer — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Bradley B. Bruns — 11 a.m. at the New Underwood Cemetery

Gladys E. Steinbach — 2 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

