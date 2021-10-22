Services for Oct. 23

Caroline M. Curl — 10 a.m. at Assembly of God Church in Edgemont

Lois Duffy — 10:30 a.m. at Winner United Methodist Church in Winner

Mildred J. 'Jeanie' Elkington — 11 a.m. at Peninsula Community Church in Moses Lake, Wash.

Samuel Reid Martin (Lt. USN) — 11 a.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Virginia Beach, Va.

Joyce N. McKnight — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Beverly J. Olson — 1 p.m. at Alliance City Cemetery in Alliance, Neb.

Marcile S. Pustejovsky — 10 a.m. at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis, Texas

Anna L. Steinmeyer — 3 p.m. Faith EPC Church in Loveland, Colo.

Mae Elisabeth Verch — 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Iroquois

Dean A. Verzani — 10:30 a.m. at James C. Mount Funeral Home in Platte