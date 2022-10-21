 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 24

  • 0

Kariss A. Englund — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Judith "Judy" Jira — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton

Harvey Wollman — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Huron

