Services for Oct. 25

Patrick F. Gilkey — 2 p.m. at Smithwick Cemetery in Smithwick

Ronald "Ron" Ellis Guy — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

James "Jim" Michael May — 10 a.m. at Stephens Catholic Church in Bentonville, Ark.

