Services for Oct. 26
Services for Oct. 26

Benjamin D. Artichoker — 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Brandon L. Bettelyoun — 2 p.m. at TNT Building in Wanblee

Clara E. Heidrich — 11 a.m. at the Nisland Independent Community Church

