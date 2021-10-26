 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 27

Mary Jean Forrester — 1:30 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Joan M. Mathews — 4-6 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

James T. Snow — 3 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Hot Springs

Rodney A. Stumer — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Bertha 'Cricket' Zweifel — 3:30 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

