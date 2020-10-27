 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 28
Services for Oct. 28

Reuben Lehr — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Shirley Porch — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Robert C. Stewart — 10 a.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Free Church in Custer

