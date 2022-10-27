 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Oct. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

Donald "Don" Richard Bella — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Richard A. Bray — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Terrence Lloyd Dake — 11 a.m. at Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Marvin E. Galinat — 10:30 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Loreeta M. Pepper — 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News