 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Oct. 29

  • 0

Robert "Bob" Ellis Berry — 1 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Va.

Ivan R. Eisenbraun — 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Wall

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News