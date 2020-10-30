 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 31
Services for Oct. 31

Gale W. Bastian — 10 a.m. at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center

John Ellison — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Marvin A. Matkins — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Cynthia M. Smith — 11 a.m. at the Custer Cemetery

Paul Gene Ward — 10 a.m. CDT at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre

