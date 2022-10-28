 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 31

Lila Belle DeGeest Doud — 9 a.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Lula Mae Red Cloud-Burk — 1 p.m. at Crazy Horse Monument in Custer

Jessica "Jessie" Root — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland

