Services for Oct. 5
Services for Oct. 5

John Buckley — noon at Hills View Church in Piedmont

Benjamin Merculief Jr. — 10 a.m. at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church in Rapid City

Frank Mullin — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

