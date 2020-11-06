 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 7
Daniel 'Dan' Johnston — 3 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Brian K. McKay — 10 a.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis

Elaine Molitor — 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery near Oral

