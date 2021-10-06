 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 7
Wanda A. Blakeman — 2 p.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Melvin Carleton — 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Kaylee Ann Teppo — 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

