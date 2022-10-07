 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Oct. 8

Lowell Wayne Engel — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Wiley Richard Hughes — 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Magby — 10:30 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Lorene Ann Triebwasser — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Debra Lynne Wolff — 9:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

