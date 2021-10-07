 Skip to main content
Services for Oct. 8
Services for Oct. 8

Denny Egemo — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead

Gerhart 'Gary' Goodrich — 11 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Jasper E. Green Jr. — 9:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Darrell L. Harkin — 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa

Carmen D. King — 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Estella V. Martinez — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Irene Oster — 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

