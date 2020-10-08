 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Oct. 9
0 entries

Services for Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen A. Borkovec — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower in Rapid City

Francis D. Ferguson — 10 a.m. at the Avery and Liz May Ranch in Kyle

Leona K. Kennedy — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News