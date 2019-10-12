{{featured_button_text}}

Fermena Feather Earring — 10 a.m. at the Porcupine School Gymnasium

James E. Furchner — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Madge V. Harrison — 1:30 p.m. at Holiday Hills Estates Chapel in Rapid City

James S. Lang — 10 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche

Jack D. Mattis — 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Samuel 'Fred' Morris Jr. — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Craig Shaver — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Richard A. Todd — 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

