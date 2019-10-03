{{featured_button_text}}

Loxy Ann Burckhard — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Leonard M. Schumacher — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Ronald P. Steichen — 3 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Edith M. Widner — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

