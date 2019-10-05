{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd Hand Jr. — 10 a.m. at Pine Ridge Elementary School Gym

Torger Henckel — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jerry Simon — 2 p.m. at Spur Creek Ranch in Newell

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Edward Vocu Jr. — 1 p.m. at Little Wound School Small Gym in Kyle

Margaret Wales — 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Sundance, Wyo.

To plant a tree in memory of Services 5 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments