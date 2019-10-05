Floyd Hand Jr. — 10 a.m. at Pine Ridge Elementary School Gym
Torger Henckel — 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Jerry Simon — 2 p.m. at Spur Creek Ranch in Newell
Edward Vocu Jr. — 1 p.m. at Little Wound School Small Gym in Kyle
Margaret Wales — 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Sundance, Wyo.
