Carol E. Anderson — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Matthew R. Flagler — 2 p.m. at Believers Fellowship Church in Sturgis

Merl & Eileen Flatt — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Darlene E. Gulseth — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Jainnean Nelson — 2 p.m. at Upton (Wyo.) Elementary School

Mildene M. Turpin — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

