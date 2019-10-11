{{featured_button_text}}

Brigham Bennett — 2 p.m. at the Philip School of Fine Arts

Donna Brenneise — 10:30 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Wayne J. Bryant — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish

Eugene L. Haviland — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert J. Kenner — 1:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marjorie E. Olson — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

William Tesch — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

*Subject to change due to inclement weather

