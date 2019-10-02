{{featured_button_text}}

Loxy Ann Burckhard — 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Mavis I. Iversen — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Brian J. McCullock — 10 a.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Emrel E. Schmidt — noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Glenys E. Steele — 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services Oct., 2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments