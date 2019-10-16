{{featured_button_text}}

Dean R. Hamm — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs Community Church in Rapid City

Gene F. Sorensen — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Claudette F. Stapert — 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte

