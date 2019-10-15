{{featured_button_text}}

Michael P. Besso — 2 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Deadwood

Donald M. Kelly — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall

Gary L. Thomas — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

