{{featured_button_text}}

Darlene J. Chase in Winter — 11 a.m. at Re-Creation Center in Oglala

Carl D. Honorable — 10:30 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Edward Janis III — 1 p.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jean Kary — 1 p.m. CDT at Norris Bible Church

Claudia J. Smith — 5 p.m. at North Haines Volunteer Fire Department in Rapid City

Carla L. Virtue — 10 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer

William H. Vroman — 2 p.m. at Harding County High School in Buffalo

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments