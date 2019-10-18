Darlene J. Chase in Winter — 11 a.m. at Re-Creation Center in Oglala
Carl D. Honorable — 10:30 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City
Edward Janis III — 1 p.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Jean Kary — 1 p.m. CDT at Norris Bible Church
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Claudia J. Smith — 5 p.m. at North Haines Volunteer Fire Department in Rapid City
Carla L. Virtue — 10 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer
William H. Vroman — 2 p.m. at Harding County High School in Buffalo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.