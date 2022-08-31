 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 1

Sharon Griffey Hill — 4-6 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Eula Fern (Svenson) Schumacher — 10 a.m. at Rock Point Church in Sturgis

