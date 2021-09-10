Services for Sept. 11

Ron Beaumont — 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City

Rev. Dr. Henry Bradshaw — 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City

Audrey Hamm — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Thomas L. Hilgemeier — 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City